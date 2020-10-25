(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Sunday said the nation was not supporting the narrative adopted by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) against the national institutions.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged the PDM leaders neither to criticize the institutions nor evolve anti-state agenda to defame the country.

He said nobody would consider today's PDM public meeting in Quetta, a power show of 11 political parties as they had failed to gather people for the purpose.