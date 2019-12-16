Nation not to forget tragedy of APS: Chairman Senate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday said the nation would not forget the tragedy of Army Public school Peshawar and was determined to fight against terrorism.

In a statement, he paid tributes to the martyrs of APS and lauded the courage of parents of the children who lost their lives.

He said the killers of the innocent children were punished, adding the nation was united against the menace of terrorism.

The tragedy of APS was a dark and tragic chapter and it was unforgettable, he continued.

The parents of the children were still in a state of mourning, the chairman said adding rooting out terrorism was essential for creating a peaceful society.

Sanjrani said terrorism was an international issue and Pakistan gave sacrifices of thousands of its people and suffered immense financial losses.