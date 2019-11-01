UrduPoint.com
Nation Not To Forgive Maulana For Ignoring Kashmir: Azam Khan Swati

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Friday said the nation would not forgive Maulana Fazlur Rehman for putting the human rights of Kashmiris at the back burner and strengthening the narrative of Narendra Modi

In a statement, he said the process of accountability would not stop, more corrupt people would be held accountable and the country would be cleaned of the corrupt mafia.

He said Maulana had become a shield against the corruption of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari. He expressed the hope that Maulana would not use children of madaris as a shield.

