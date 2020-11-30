Nation not to pardon opposition if God forbid corona situation worsens: MNA Mahboob Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly from Dir Lower, Sayed Mahboob Shah on Monday said fruitless public gatherings of so-called Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were causing increase in number of coronavirus patients across the country and if the situation, God forbid, got worsened, the nation would not forgive the opposition leaders.

Talking to this scribe, he said the opposition leaders wanted public gatherings to keep their politics alive but on the other side they were playing with people's lives and safety by not caring for precautions in the wake of a coronavirus situation.

He said the coronavirus was on prowl but incomprehensibly, the opposition's stubborn attitude to hold public gatherings meant only for achieving their hidden objectives. The sole and desperate goal of the opposition leaders was to divert government and people's attention from their misdeeds of the past.

The main objective of the opposition leaders was to veil their corruption and safeguard the nation's looted money.

The Prime Minister, he said, will never give National Reconciliation Ordinance or any other concession to the opposition leaders facing corruption charges.

The opposition alliance of 11 parties, he continued, was playing with the lives and health of people by holding rallies at times when the second wave of Coronavirus was at its peak. Presently beds in coronavirus wards were full to its capacity and more patients were on oxygen supplement and ventilation adding violation of SOPs by the opposition would increase severity of pandemic.

He criticized Pakistan Democratic Movement for hatching conspiracies against the elected government and doing selfish politics at the cost of peoples' lives. Ironically, the opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples' Party demanded lockdown during the first wave of coronavirus but now they were holding rallies despite calls by doctors and politicians to follow the precautionary measures strictly to avoid being infected.

Mahboob Shah said that the country was facing many challenges including economic fallout of Coronavirus pandemic but the opposition alliance was busy in protecting corruption of two former ruling families.

"Political parties rejected by the people in elections were now maligning state institutions and want chaos ", he said adding the opposition only wanted disturbance and chaos in the country.

He also termed the opposition parties' rallies a totally flop show to attract common people. The opposition parties should first tell the nation for what purpose they were holding rallies.

He maintained that Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf single handedly pulled large crowds out and held huge rallies with public support but 11- parties opposition gathered only a minimal number of people in Peshawar rally.

By staging public meetings and rallies during such situations, he said was sending a bad message to the world community about us.

In such a situation, he said the gathering of people from different areas and their return to native cities and villages would further aggravate the situation. The second wave of coronavirus, he said, was much dangerous and the opposition should gather their minds in a positive way and think for the safety of the masses.

The opposition was misleading the people that public meetings had nothing to do with coronavirus but in fact this could take the situation to a dangerous level. If the corona situation got worsened then opposition would be held responsible for it.

He maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan never wanted to stop Pakistan Democratic Moment (PDM) from holding rallies but the reason to bar them from rallies was the second wave of Corona in the country.

Already cases of coronavirus were on the rise and all we have to think as a nation irrespective of political advantages and differences. The PTI, he said, has also suspended all its public meetings adding in fact the opposition wanted to cover its humiliation inflicted upon them by holding failed gatherings.

Mahboob Shah said those who think of toppling an elected government through such negative tactics lived the heaven of fools. The process of accountability, he said will continue despite the opposition's hue and cry. The government, he added, has no involvement in the failure of their public gatherings but in fact the people have rejected them due to their past record.

He said the opposition alliance was bent on taking revenge from the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for rejecting them in the last two general elections. People have complete confidence and belief in the policies of PTI government and will reject the confrontational politics of the opposition in next elections. Mahboob Shah hoped that PTI had put the country on the road of progress and prosperity and soon a tangible and positive change would be visible to all.

He said with a smile that despite oppositions' frequent gatherings and rallies, the people of Gilgit Baltistan rejected them and PTI achieved a big win in that region.

He added that the government had the authority to take legal action against PMD leaders under pandemic ordinance if the opposition took law into their hands by holding public gatherings despite ban. The government he said did not want to perturb the political environment and the opposition should revisit their conception.

Mahboob Shah advised the opposition to delay their public gatherings in the larger interest of the nation as they would have sufficient time once the coronavirus situation was eases, to hold their jalsas and show their political strength.