Nation observed one minute silence on Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :A one minute silence was observed across Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as nation observed Kashmir Solidarity Day to pay tributes to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their struggle against the decades-long Indian occupation in the disputed region.

Mass rallies, symposia, peace walks conventions and meetings are being held across the country to draw world attention towards the the plight of the oppressed Kashmiri people in the occupied valley.