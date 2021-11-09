UrduPoint.com

Nation Observes 144th Birth Anniversary Of National Poet Dr. Muhammad Iqbal

Nation observes 144th birth anniversary of national poet Dr. Muhammad Iqbal

Dr. Allama Mohamamd Iqbal awakened the Muslims of the Subcontinent through his universal poetry and political acumen by presenting idea of the creation of Pakistan through his historic address at Allahabad in 1930.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2021) The 144th birth anniversary of national poet, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being observed across the country with national fervour on Tuesday.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Known as Poet of East, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877.

He awakened the Muslims of the Subcontinent through his universal poetry and political acumen by presenting idea of the creation of Pakistan through his historic address at Allahabad in 1930.

Allama Iqbal's address gave a clear direction and separate identity to Muslims of the Sub-Continent to achieve Pakistan.

An investiture ceremony of Change of Guards was held at the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal in Lahore this morning.

A contingent of Pakistan Navy assumed the honorary charge of guard at the mausoleum.

People from different walks of life including political leaders and the scholars paid tribute to Dr. Allama Muhamamad Iqbal for his services for the Muslims of the sub-continents.

