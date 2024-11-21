Open Menu

Nation Observes 40th Death Anniversary Of Legendary Actor Aslam Pervaiz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Nation observes 40th death anniversary of legendary actor Aslam Pervaiz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Today, November 21, 2024, marks the 40th death anniversary of the legendary film artist Aslam Pervaiz where nation remembered him fondly and the media pays tribute to his unforgettable performances that left an indelible mark on Pakistan's film industry.

Born on February 12, 1932, in Lahore, Aslam Pervaiz left an indelible mark on Pakistan's film industry. His remarkable journey began with Anwar Kamal Pasha's "Qatil" (1955), where he debuted as a side hero, private news channels reported.

Pervaiz' s breakthrough role came in the Punjabi language film "Patay Khan," opposite the legendary Noor Jehan. His leading role in "Koel" (1959) alongside Noor Jehan and Neelo cemented his status as a leading

man.

He started his film career in 1966 as a villain and also performed as hero in film, 'Phanne Khan', with Noor Jahan.

His hit films among others were 'Chhu Manter, Sheikh Chilli, Meti Diyan Murtaan, Shikwa and Daman.

In recognition of his contributions, Aslam Pervaiz was awarded the prestigious Pride of Performance Award by the President of Pakistan in 2018.

Tragically, Aslam Pervaiz' s life was cut short in a fatal accident on November 21, 1984, in Lahore, which also claimed the life of fellow actor Iqbal Hassan.

Aslam Pervaiz' s remarkable career and unforgettable performances continue to inspire new generations of actors and filmmakers.

On his 40th death anniversary, film Industry actors remembered his talent, dedication and enduring legacy in Pakistan's film industry.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Accident President Of Pakistan Film And Movies Daman Noor Jehan Neelo February November 2018 Media Industry

Recent Stories

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

56 minutes ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

1 hour ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

1 hour ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

6 hours ago
 LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog c ..

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts

15 hours ago
 Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

15 hours ago
 Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role i ..

Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods

15 hours ago
 Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

15 hours ago
 Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Compe ..

Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan