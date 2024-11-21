Nation observes 40th death anniversary of legendary actor Aslam Pervaiz

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Today, November 21, 2024, marks the 40th death anniversary of the legendary film artist Aslam Pervaiz where nation remembered him fondly and the media pays tribute to his unforgettable performances that left an indelible mark on Pakistan's film industry.

Born on February 12, 1932, in Lahore, Aslam Pervaiz left an indelible mark on Pakistan's film industry. His remarkable journey began with Anwar Kamal Pasha's "Qatil" (1955), where he debuted as a side hero, private news channels reported.

Pervaiz' s breakthrough role came in the Punjabi language film "Patay Khan," opposite the legendary Noor Jehan. His leading role in "Koel" (1959) alongside Noor Jehan and Neelo cemented his status as a leading

man.

He started his film career in 1966 as a villain and also performed as hero in film, 'Phanne Khan', with Noor Jahan.

His hit films among others were 'Chhu Manter, Sheikh Chilli, Meti Diyan Murtaan, Shikwa and Daman.

In recognition of his contributions, Aslam Pervaiz was awarded the prestigious Pride of Performance Award by the President of Pakistan in 2018.

Tragically, Aslam Pervaiz' s life was cut short in a fatal accident on November 21, 1984, in Lahore, which also claimed the life of fellow actor Iqbal Hassan.

Aslam Pervaiz' s remarkable career and unforgettable performances continue to inspire new generations of actors and filmmakers.

On his 40th death anniversary, film Industry actors remembered his talent, dedication and enduring legacy in Pakistan's film industry.