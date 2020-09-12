UrduPoint.com
Nation Observes 55th Death Anniversary Of 'Major Raja Aziz Bhatti'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 05:23 PM

A brave son of Pakistan, Major Raja Aziz Bhatti was remembered on his 55th martyrdom anniversary on Saturday (today) across the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ):A brave son of Pakistan, Major Raja Aziz Bhatti was remembered on his 55th martyrdom anniversary on Saturday (today) across the nation.

Born in Hong Kong in 1928, Aziz Bhatti moved to Pakistan before Independence in 1947, living in the village of Ladian, Kharian, Gujarat. There he enlisted with the newly formed Pakistani Army and was commissioned to the Punjab Regiment in 1950.

Aziz was posted in the Burki area of Lahore sector. As the company commander, he decided to move his platoon forward under constant and heavy firing from Indian tanks and artillery.

For three or more days he went without rest. He resisted for five days and nights defending a Pakistani outpost on the strategic BRB canal, news channels reported.

On 6 September 1965, as a Company Commander in the Burki area of the Lahore sector, Major Bhatti chose to stay with his forward platoon under incessant artillery and tank attacks for five days and nights in the defence of the strategic BRB Canal.

Throughout, undaunted by constant fire from enemy small arms, tanks and artillery, he organized the defence of the canal, directing his men to answer the fire until he was hit by an enemy tank shell and embraced martyrdom on September 12, 1965.

He was awarded the Nishan-e-Haider (Sign of the Lion), on March 23, 1966 which is Pakistan's highest military award for gallantry for the exemplary courage he displayed until his martyrdom.

