Nation Observes 60th Defence & Martyrs’ Day With Change Of Guard At At Allama Iqbal's Mosseleum
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2025 | 11:40 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Pakistan was marking its 60th Defence & Martyrs’ Day with patriotic fervour,paying glowing tribute to the courage and sacrifices of the Armed Forces in repelling aggression during the 1965 War.
In this regard,a change of guards’ ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal (RA). A regiment of Pakistan Rangers assumed guard duties,while corps commander Lahore Lieutenant General,Fayyaz Hussain Shah attended as the chief guest,laid a wreath at the mausoleum and offered Fateha.
Earlier in the morning,the day began with a 21-gun salute in the provincial capital,while mosques across the country echoed with dua in Fajr prayer,Quran Khwanis and Fateha for the martyrs and special prayers for the nation’s progress and prosperity.
It was worth mentioning that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was also being observed across Pakistan today with religious zeal and reverence,making the day a unique blend of spiritual devotion and national pride.
