Nation Observes 60th Defence & Martyrs’ Day With Resolute Patriotism
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Pakistan marked its 60th Defence & Martyrs’ Day on Saturday with unwavering patriotic fervour, paying homage to the Armed Forces' courage and sacrifices in repelling aggression during the 1965 War.
The day dawned with solemn 21-gun salutes in the provincial capital. Mosques resonated with heartfelt duas in Fajr prayers, Quran Khwanis, and Fateha, offered in remembrance of the martyrs and prayers for the nation’s prosperity .
Ceremonial tributes included wreath-laying and change-of-guard observance at great philosopher and thinker Allama Muhammad Iqbal (RA) Mausoleum here echoed the historical tradition.
In the change of guard ceremony also held at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal (RA) in which Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah was the chief guest who also offered Fateha and prayed for the prosperity of the nation. He penned down his feelings in the visitors book.
Public rallies, seminars, wreath-laying ceremonies, and patriotic programs unfolded in the city, with participants from all walks of life paying respects to the Ghazis and Shaheeds who laid down their lives through decades of conflict.
