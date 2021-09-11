Nation observes 73rd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam

The 73rd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was observed across the country on Saturday with due solemnity and pledges to follow his golden principles of "unity, faith and discipline".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The 73rd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was observed across the country on Saturday with due solemnity and pledges to follow his golden principles of "unity, faith and discipline".

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques and other worship places for eternal peace for departed soul and for prosperity and peace of the country.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

They re-determined to follow the principles of father of the nation. They laid wreath and offered Fateha. They also inked their impressions in the visitors' book. Later, talking to media persons, Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said they had to carry forward the mission of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah by following his guiding principles.

In a message on the death anniversary of father of the Nation, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has urged the nation to work together for progressive, peaceful, prosperous and democratic Pakistan as per the vision of the great Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said, "We have to work together to cultivate peaceful, progressive and democratic thinking for the realization of his dreams." He said according to the vision of father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a progressive, peaceful, prosperous and democratic Pakistan was goal of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

In a message, Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that the government was striving to make Pakistan a true welfare state as per the wishes of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The minister paid rich tribute to Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his contribution as Father of the Nation to give a separate identity to Muslims of the Sub-Continent.

Sheikh Rashid said, "As a nation, we are thankful to Quaid-e-Azam for making a peaceful Islamic state in the shape of Pakistan for us." Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib in a message, paid homages to the founding father of nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said that the dream of Indian Muslims for a separate and independent homeland came true due to dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, whose entire struggle was based on two nation theory.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in a message has stressed the need for following the ideology of the father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in letter and spirit to become a progressive, peace loving and successful nation.

The Senate chairman said Jinnah, the man who fought against all odds and severest opposition to the division of the sub-continent into two states and created our beloved Pakistan, had a vision about the future of the country and the challenges that it had to surmount to make Pakistan strong, prosperous and a respected country among the comity of nations.

Television and radio channels also aired programmes to pay homage to the great leader while newspapers published special editions to focus on his extra-ordinary political struggle.

Like other parts of the country events were planned by various social, political, governmental and non-governmental organizations and forums in various parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan to pay tribute to the father of the nation.