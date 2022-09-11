Nation observes 74th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan was observing the 74th death anniversary of founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who died just 11 months after achieving an independent country for the Muslims of the Indian sub-continent.

Jinnah dedicated his entire life to the struggle for a separate homeland for Muslims, but couldn't see his dear country prosper and passed away.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and acting Sindh governor Agha Siraj Durrani visited the Mazar-e-Quaid Mausoleum and laid floral wreaths on Jinnah's tomb. They also recited fateha and penned their comments in the visitors' book.

"We are living in an independent country owing to Quaid-e-Azam's leadership qualities. We all have to look after and beautify this country of Quaid," he said, on the occasion.