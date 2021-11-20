UrduPoint.com

Nation Observes 85th Birth Anniversary Of Gen Hamid With Reverence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 05:25 PM

Nation observes 85th birth anniversary of Gen Hamid with reverence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :The 85th birth anniversary of former Director General Inter Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General (Retd) Hamid Gul was observed with devotion and respect across the country.

Various seminars and symposiums were organized in different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar and Rawalpindi in which the philosophy of General Hamid Gul and his ideas and thoughts for nation building and cohesion of Islamic world were highlighted.

The speakers also paid rich tribute to the services of late General Hamid Gul to uplift the country.

General Hamid Gul was a man of strong resolve and wanted Pakistan to become a model state on the pattern of the state of Madina, the speakers said.

They added that General (R) Gul wanted re-glorification of Ummah through Shariah and was a staunch believer seeking glory of islam and unity of the Ummah.

The Life of late General Hamid Gul was a beacon particularly for the youth.

He always refused to bow before the king of the time in adhering to the principles of integrity and self-righteousness.

General (R) Hamid Gul in his life predicted about the US intervention in Afghanistan that came true, they underlined.

At the end, a special prayer was offered for the elevation of General (R) Hamid Gul and Begum Hamid Gul and the martyrs of Pakistan.

