Nation Observes ‘Day Of Gratitude’ Following Decisive Victory Over India; Special Prayers Held Across Country
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The entire nation marked Friday as a Day of Gratitude in celebration of Pakistan’s decisive victory over India, with special prayers and sermons held in mosques and Imambargahs across the country.
Congregational Nafl prayers of thanksgiving were offered in mosques nationwide, including a significant gathering at the Jamia Masjid of Parliament House in the Federal capital. The special prayers were offered on the appeal of Maulana Ahmad ur Rehman, the mosque’s Imam and Khateeb, who led worshippers in supplication before the Friday sermon.
Following Friday prayers, Maulana Ahmad ur Rehman offered special duas for the bravery and steadfastness of the Pakistan Armed Forces, paying tribute to their courage during the conflict. Special prayers were also held for the martyred security personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Pakistan-India confrontation.
The congregation also prayed for the civilian victims, particularly innocent children, who lost their lives as a result of Indian shelling and missile attacks.
In line with the rest of the country, the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi also observed the Day of Gratitude with solemnity and reverence. Friday sermons across major mosques and Imambargahs focused on Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos, highlighting its significance in securing the nation’s sovereignty.
Prominent religious institutions including Faisal Mosque, Imambargah Asna Ashriya, and the Parliament House Mosque hosted large gatherings where scholars shed light on the historical and strategic importance of Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos.
Clerics also led collective prayers for national security, stability, and the continued resilience of the Pakistani nation.
