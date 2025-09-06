Nation Observes Defence Day, Pays Tribute To 1965 Martyrs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Pakistanis on Saturday observed Defence Day to honor the martyrs and veterans of the 1965 war, remembering their sacrifices for the protection of the motherland.
According to a private news channel, ceremonies were held in schools, offices and public places, while citizens also paid tribute on social media by sharing posts, photos and videos of the armed forces.
“September 6 is a reminder that Pakistan’s defence is strong when the people and armed forces stand together,” said a teacher during a Defence Day event.
A student in Karachi wrote on Twitter that the martyrs of 1965 are “true heroes whose courage will always inspire future generations.”
Politicians, civil society members and professionals also joined in paying respects, saying the day represents unity and national pride.
Special prayers were offered for the martyrs and their families, while citizens reaffirmed their resolve to protect the country’s sovereignty at all costs.
