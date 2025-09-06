Open Menu

Nation Observes Defence Day, Pays Tribute To 1965 Martyrs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Nation observes Defence Day, pays tribute to 1965 martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Pakistanis on Saturday observed Defence Day to honor the martyrs and veterans of the 1965 war, remembering their sacrifices for the protection of the motherland.

According to a private news channel, ceremonies were held in schools, offices and public places, while citizens also paid tribute on social media by sharing posts, photos and videos of the armed forces.

“September 6 is a reminder that Pakistan’s defence is strong when the people and armed forces stand together,” said a teacher during a Defence Day event.

A student in Karachi wrote on Twitter that the martyrs of 1965 are “true heroes whose courage will always inspire future generations.”

Politicians, civil society members and professionals also joined in paying respects, saying the day represents unity and national pride.

Special prayers were offered for the martyrs and their families, while citizens reaffirmed their resolve to protect the country’s sovereignty at all costs.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

5 hours ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

14 hours ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

14 hours ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

14 hours ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

14 hours ago
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

14 hours ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

14 hours ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

14 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

14 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

14 hours ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan