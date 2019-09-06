Nation observes Defence, Kashmir Day

The nation observed the Defence Day and Kashmir Day on Friday, with zeal and zest in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The nation observed the Defence Day and Kashmir Day on Friday, with zeal and zest in the city.

Various special events were organised on the day to pay tribute to the martyrs of 1965 war and Shuhada e Kashmir.

The day started in the city with a guard changing ceremony at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal where a wreath was also laid.

Later, in an other ceremony a wreath was laid on the grave of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed Nishan e Haider at Miani Sahib graveyard.

Special prayers were offered for freedom of people of Indian Occupied Kashmir as well as the martyrs of wars and Kashmir after Juma prayers in the provincial capital.

The citizens expressed their solidarity with the peopleof Kashmir by organising rallies from different mosques.