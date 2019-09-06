UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation Observes Defence, Kashmir Day

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:43 PM

Nation observes Defence, Kashmir Day

The nation observed the Defence Day and Kashmir Day on Friday, with zeal and zest in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The nation observed the Defence Day and Kashmir Day on Friday, with zeal and zest in the city.

Various special events were organised on the day to pay tribute to the martyrs of 1965 war and Shuhada e Kashmir.

The day started in the city with a guard changing ceremony at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal where a wreath was also laid.

Later, in an other ceremony a wreath was laid on the grave of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed Nishan e Haider at Miani Sahib graveyard.

Special prayers were offered for freedom of people of Indian Occupied Kashmir as well as the martyrs of wars and Kashmir after Juma prayers in the provincial capital.

The citizens expressed their solidarity with the peopleof Kashmir by organising rallies from different mosques.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Martyrs Shaheed Allama Muhammad Iqbal From Defence Day

Recent Stories

Islamabad Police conducted flag march

11 minutes ago

Seminar on Defence Day, Kashmir solidarity held

11 minutes ago

LABARD working to facilitate disabled person: Saee ..

11 minutes ago

Merkel Says Trade Negotiations Between China, US I ..

11 minutes ago

Russia, Myanmar to Hold Meeting on Economic Cooper ..

6 minutes ago

NCHD establishes Functional Literacy Centres, Non- ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.