Nation Observes Defense, Martyres'Day Today

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in their separate messages on the Defence and Martyrs' Day, have said the 6th of September is remembered as a symbol of courage, display of unmatched resilience and the spirit of supreme sacrifice by the valiant sons of the soil.

ISLAMABAD: The nation is observing Defence and Martyrs' Day on Tuesday to pay tributes to the martyrs and Ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

Special prayers were offered after Fajr in mosques this morning for progress and prosperity of the country and independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the cruel clutches of India.

Radio Pakistan will broadcast special programs today, containing national songs, interviews of the family members of martyrs and ghazis to pay homage to the defenders of the motherland.

They said in that testing time, not only the Armed Forces of Pakistan fought fearlessly on ground, in air and in waters, but each and every citizen came out to defend and safeguard the motherland.

Referring to Pakistan's success in the two decades long war against terror, they said Pakistan Armed Forces’ contribution in peace missions worldwide is a matter of great pride which is also rightly acknowledged by the international community.

The President and the Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan's commitment to peace and said Pakistan will continue to follow its policy of peaceful coexistence.

However, they said at the same time our desire for peace must not be misconstrued as our weakness.

They said we are well aware of our national as well as international obligations.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says 6th September symbolizes unwavering resolve of our Armed Forces backed by the great Pakistani nation to defend the motherland against all odds.

In a statement on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day today, the Army Chief said we owe our freedom and peace to our martyrs who gave unprecedented sacrifices to keep the national flag high. He said the nation salutes its heroes.

