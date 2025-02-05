Open Menu

Nation Observes One-minute Silence In Solidarity With Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Nation observes one-minute silence in solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Pakistan observed a one-minute silence at 10:00 am on Kashmir Solidarity Day, expressing unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s decades-long struggle against Indian oppression and their right to self-determination.

The moment of silence was observed followed by a solidarity walk took place from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Parliament House, accompanied by the blaring of sirens. The walk was attended by political leaders, students, journalists, and people from various walks of life.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), human chains were formed at the seven bridges connecting AJK with Pakistan, including Kohala, Holar, Bararkot, Dhalkot, Azad Pattan, Dhan Galli, and Mangla bridges at 10:00 a.m.

Throughout the country, rallies, peace walks, and symposiums were being organized to draw the international community’s attention to the plight of Kashmiris facing gross human rights violations.

The media actively broadcasted programs highlighting the Kashmir issue and Pakistan’s stance on resolving the dispute as per United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Special prayers were offered for the martyrs of Kashmir and the success of their freedom struggle.

Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day annually, reaffirming its political, moral, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people’s just cause. The day is marked by public processions, prayers for Kashmir’s liberation, and rallies condemning Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK).

