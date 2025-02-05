Nation Observes One-minute Silence In Solidarity With Kashmiris
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Pakistan observed a one-minute silence at 10:00 am on Kashmir Solidarity Day, expressing unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s decades-long struggle against Indian oppression and their right to self-determination.
The moment of silence was observed followed by a solidarity walk took place from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Parliament House, accompanied by the blaring of sirens. The walk was attended by political leaders, students, journalists, and people from various walks of life.
In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), human chains were formed at the seven bridges connecting AJK with Pakistan, including Kohala, Holar, Bararkot, Dhalkot, Azad Pattan, Dhan Galli, and Mangla bridges at 10:00 a.m.
Throughout the country, rallies, peace walks, and symposiums were being organized to draw the international community’s attention to the plight of Kashmiris facing gross human rights violations.
The media actively broadcasted programs highlighting the Kashmir issue and Pakistan’s stance on resolving the dispute as per United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
Special prayers were offered for the martyrs of Kashmir and the success of their freedom struggle.
Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day annually, reaffirming its political, moral, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people’s just cause. The day is marked by public processions, prayers for Kashmir’s liberation, and rallies condemning Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK).
Recent Stories
Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip
Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter
UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector
Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's North Maluku
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025
14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches
Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
EU leaders commit to increased defence spending
Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office
King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nation observes one-minute silence in solidarity with Kashmiris9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms support for Kashmiris' right to self-determination: Khawaja Asif9 minutes ago
-
Nation stands with Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom: Dr. Musadik Malik9 minutes ago
-
ICT Police pays tribute to martyred constable Aamir9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police ensures foolproof security on Kashmir Solidarity Day19 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad28 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri’s struggle for right to self-determination remains alive despite suppression attempts; Se ..28 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid reaffirms unwavering support for Kashmiri people’s rights28 minutes ago
-
India using all possible means to suppress Kashmiris: Minister28 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi leads Kashmir Solidarity Rally28 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Abdul Mateen honors Kashmiris' unrelenting pursuit of freedom & self-determination28 minutes ago
-
FIA Lahore arrests two human smugglers39 minutes ago