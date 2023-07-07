Open Menu

Nation Observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 07, 2023 | 11:53 AM

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

People belonging to different walks of life will take part in the protests to express their resentment over the desecrations of the holy Quran in Sweden.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2023) Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran on Friday to lodge protest against desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

In this regard, peaceful protest demonstrations will beheld all over the country. People belonging to different walks of life will take part in the protests to express their resentment over the desecrations of the holy Quran in Sweden.

Earlier, addressing the joint sitting in the Parliament Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged Islamic countries to forcefully raise their voice against the recent despicable incident of desecrations of the Holy Quran in Sweden at all forms, including the United Nations, so that nobody can dare commit such a cri8me in future.

He said he will contact the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to convene a meeting of the world body on this matter wherein heads or representatives of the all the Islamic countries are invited to express the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah.

He said this session should also pass a condemnation resolution, suggesting ways and means to curb the provocative acts of disrespecting the divine books and holy personalities.

The Prime Minister noted the Islamophobic incidents are a conspiracy aimed at driving wedge between Muslim and the Christians.

He also expressed his thanks to Pope Francis for condemning the incident and distancing himself from this profane act.

