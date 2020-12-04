UrduPoint.com
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 33 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:39 PM

Nation observes Youm-e-Dua today for protection from novel Covid-19

President Arif Alvi has asked for Youm-e-Dua besides all possible measures against the virus in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-4th, 2020) The entire nation is observing Youm-e-Dua today (Friday) for safety and protection from novel Covid-19.

President Dr. Arif Alvi had announced to observe Friday (today) as Youm-e-Dua for protection against Covid-19 pandemic.

He made this announcement after meeting Ulema (Religious scholars) in Islamabad.

“A strategy of combination of prayers, precautionary measures, and taking care of the weak segment of the society will be pursued in the second wave of Covid-19,” said the President.

He appealed the public to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures to check surge of the pandemic.

The President also asked the media to play its role for spreading awareness among the people about SOPs against the global pandemic.

Pakistan recorded 55 more cases of Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics, 3,262 tested positive for COVID-19 during the last twenty-four hours after the tests of 44,627 people.

The figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 350,305. There are now 51,507 active cases in the country.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz said the government was taking effective steps to cope with the second wave of COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Shibli Faraz said that the world acknowledged the successful strategy adopted by Prime Minister Imran Khan to protect the lives and livelihoods of the people during the first wave of the pandemic.

Referring to the intensity of the second wave and rising positive cases, the Information Minister appealed to the people to strictly adhere to the SOPs. He said the precaution must be taken so that the lives and livelihoods of the people do not get affected.

