Nation observes Youm-e-Istehsal today

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2020) The nation is observing Youm-e-Istehsal today (Wednesday) to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of one year of military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

It was on this day last year that the special constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped by the Modi government.

To mark the day, one minute silence was observed at 10:00am across the country. Television channels and radio stations played national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. Traffic also came to a halt for one minute.

Rallies are being taken out across the country to denounce the Indian unilateral illegal actions against Kashmiri people as well as the atrocities being carried out by the Indian forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The main rally in Islamabad was led by President Dr. Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz also led rallies in the Federal capital.

The participants of the walk wore black bands around their arms and carried flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. They chanted slogans against the Indian brutalities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, posters and billboards have been displayed at the main roads of Islamabad and other provincial capitals to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people and expose the atrocities being committed by the occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.