Nation Observes Youm-e-Tashakur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Pakistani nation on Friday observed Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude) across the country to mark the historic victory of Marka-e-Haq and to pay tribute to the Pakistan armed forces and the resilient people of the country following the success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

The ceremonial artillery fire symbolised the nation’s gratitude and recognition while paying tribute to Shuhada and the Pakistan Armed Forces’ success in Marka-e-Haq, a decisive operation in response to Indian aggression.

The day began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and special prayers in mosques throughout the country. Special supplications and prayers were offered for Pakistan’s prosperity, stability and unity. Prayers were also held for the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Meanwhile, a 31-gun salute was presented in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes echoed across all provincial capitals including Lahore, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan, as the Nation marked Youm-e-Tashakur to celebrate the historic victory of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

Gun salutes, change of guard ceremonies, and floral wreaths laid at monuments of the great heroes were part of the day-long events honouring the courage and sacrifices of Pakistan’s defenders.

Likewise, change of guard ceremonies were held this morning at the mausoleums of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi and Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore. Special floral wreaths were laid at Yadgaar-e-Shuhada near Jallo to honour the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Moreover in Lahore, members of the Clean City Labour Union held a celebratory demonstration at the Lahore Press Club to commemorate the achievement of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

It is worth mentioning here that President Asif Ali Zardari, PM Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif have also issued special messages to the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakur declaring the success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos as a joint victory of Pakistan’s armed forces and its proud dignified people.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif formally inaugurated the province-wide ‘Youm-e-Tashakur & Marka-e-Haq’ celebrations by hoisting the national flag at a solemn and dignified ceremony held in Chief Minister’s Office here.

The event, attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, and senior government officials, marked the beginning of a day dedicated to expressing national gratitude, honouring the martyrs of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, and reaffirming unity and resilience in the face of external aggression.

Addressing on this occasion, the Chief Minister said, "Operation Bunyanum-Marsoos is a symbol of our fearless leadership, the unmatched courage of our armed forces, and the unwavering unity of the Pakistani nation. While we remain committed to peace, we are fully prepared to respond decisively to any act of aggression against our homeland."

Meanwhile it is worth mentioning here that the families of the martyrs have expressed their gratitude for the glorious victory of the Pakistan Army in the battle of Haq.

They further said that the cowardly enemy attacked in the darkness of night, but the Pakistan Army gave a befitting reply to the enemy in the light of day. India has now learned which nation it has challenged and will not do such a thing again, they added.

The relatives of the martyrs, while demonstrating their patriotism, said, "We are with our forces, if necessary, we will not hesitate to sacrifice our lives, the Pakistan Army is the force that knows how to respond to the enemy in its own language."