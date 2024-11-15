Nation offered Namaz-e-Istisqa amid smog, dry spell

On the appeal of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Namaz-e-Istisqa (prayers for rain) was offered across the country after Friday prayers, seeking Allah's mercy for rainfall and relief from the dry spell

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) On the appeal of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Namaz-e-Istisqa (prayers for rain) was offered across the country after Friday prayers, seeking Allah's mercy for rainfall and relief from the dry spell.

Large gatherings took place in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, and across the country, where people fervently prayed for an end to the harsh weather conditions and the arrival of rainfall, seeking forgiveness (Istighfar) from Allah.

The central gathering in the federal capital was held at Faisal Mosque, where a large number of citizens, including families, participated in the collective prayers.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, along with the Council of Islamic Ideology, had urged the nation to participate in Namaz-e-Istisqa.

A special congregation was organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs on the lawn of Kohsar Block Secretariat in Islamabad, led by Dr. Shahid Rehman, Director of Research and Reference.

Attendees included Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs Zulfiqar Haider, officials from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Ministry of National Health Services, Ministry of Human Rights, Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, and other departments, along with civil society representatives.

After the prescribed prayer, Dr. Shahid Rehman and the congregation engaged in supplication, seeking relief from drought, diseases, smog, and asking for the blessing of rainfall.

Similar prayer gatherings were held across the country, including at Faisal Mosque, the Presidential House, Prime Minister’s House, and approximately 450 other mosques and open spaces under federal administration.

In Lahore, prayers were held at the historic Badshahi Mosque, where attendees fervently prayed for rainfall.

A large gathering also took place at Jamia Mosque Chowk Dalgaran, where the Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, Allama Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, led the prayers.

Thousands participated as Dr. Naeemi supplicated for rain, relief from smog, and protection from environmental effects.

In Sargodha, the largest gathering was at the Central Jamia Mosque Ashrafia in Gol Chowk, where Maulana Qari Hafiz Waqar Ahmed Usmani led the prayers.

Peshawar’s Mahabat Khan Mosque and mosques across Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Quetta, and smaller towns in Sindh and Balochistan also hosted large gatherings, where worshippers prayed earnestly for divine mercy.

Religious scholars emphasized repentance and righteous deeds, highlighting that rain is a blessing withheld only when humanity deviates from the right path.

They urged the public to correct their actions, adopt environmentally responsible behavior, and sincerely seek Allah's mercy.

In their sermons, the scholars connected the dry spell to environmental neglect and stressed the urgency of combating climate change, conserving water, and planting trees.

Worshippers were reminded of the need for collective accountability to address current and future environmental challenges.