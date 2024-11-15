Open Menu

Nation Offered Namaz-e-Istisqa Amid Smog, Dry Spell

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 11:23 PM

Nation offered Namaz-e-Istisqa amid smog, dry spell

On the appeal of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Namaz-e-Istisqa (prayers for rain) was offered across the country after Friday prayers, seeking Allah's mercy for rainfall and relief from the dry spell

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) On the appeal of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Namaz-e-Istisqa (prayers for rain) was offered across the country after Friday prayers, seeking Allah's mercy for rainfall and relief from the dry spell.

Large gatherings took place in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, and across the country, where people fervently prayed for an end to the harsh weather conditions and the arrival of rainfall, seeking forgiveness (Istighfar) from Allah.

The central gathering in the federal capital was held at Faisal Mosque, where a large number of citizens, including families, participated in the collective prayers.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, along with the Council of Islamic Ideology, had urged the nation to participate in Namaz-e-Istisqa.

A special congregation was organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs on the lawn of Kohsar Block Secretariat in Islamabad, led by Dr. Shahid Rehman, Director of Research and Reference.

Attendees included Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs Zulfiqar Haider, officials from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Ministry of National Health Services, Ministry of Human Rights, Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, and other departments, along with civil society representatives.

After the prescribed prayer, Dr. Shahid Rehman and the congregation engaged in supplication, seeking relief from drought, diseases, smog, and asking for the blessing of rainfall.

Similar prayer gatherings were held across the country, including at Faisal Mosque, the Presidential House, Prime Minister’s House, and approximately 450 other mosques and open spaces under federal administration.

In Lahore, prayers were held at the historic Badshahi Mosque, where attendees fervently prayed for rainfall.

A large gathering also took place at Jamia Mosque Chowk Dalgaran, where the Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, Allama Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, led the prayers.

Thousands participated as Dr. Naeemi supplicated for rain, relief from smog, and protection from environmental effects.

In Sargodha, the largest gathering was at the Central Jamia Mosque Ashrafia in Gol Chowk, where Maulana Qari Hafiz Waqar Ahmed Usmani led the prayers.

Peshawar’s Mahabat Khan Mosque and mosques across Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Quetta, and smaller towns in Sindh and Balochistan also hosted large gatherings, where worshippers prayed earnestly for divine mercy.

Religious scholars emphasized repentance and righteous deeds, highlighting that rain is a blessing withheld only when humanity deviates from the right path.

They urged the public to correct their actions, adopt environmentally responsible behavior, and sincerely seek Allah's mercy.

In their sermons, the scholars connected the dry spell to environmental neglect and stressed the urgency of combating climate change, conserving water, and planting trees.

Worshippers were reminded of the need for collective accountability to address current and future environmental challenges.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Water Civil Society Drought Hyderabad Sargodha Sukkur Prayer Mosque From CII

Recent Stories

China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bri ..

China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks

3 minutes ago
 Tape ball cricket from street sports to global ind ..

Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry

3 minutes ago
 After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shif ..

After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left

3 minutes ago
 Fake fertilizer recovered

Fake fertilizer recovered

5 minutes ago
 SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

16 minutes ago
 Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for N ..

Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for Nadal after ATP Finals exit

16 minutes ago
Spanish care home fire kills 10

Spanish care home fire kills 10

16 minutes ago
 Commissioner for recovery from defaulters

Commissioner for recovery from defaulters

9 minutes ago
 SBP allows use of modern technology to expedite ag ..

SBP allows use of modern technology to expedite agri-loan processing

17 minutes ago
 Mistreatment of citizens not to be allowed: Govern ..

Mistreatment of citizens not to be allowed: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

9 minutes ago
 Nabeel, Aqeelullah shine in 9th Essa Lab boys bask ..

Nabeel, Aqeelullah shine in 9th Essa Lab boys basketball tournament

9 minutes ago
 Zverev reaches ATP Finals last four, Alcaraz on br ..

Zverev reaches ATP Finals last four, Alcaraz on brink of exit

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan