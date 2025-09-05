Nation overcomes all natural disasters with determination, unity: Muqam

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON, and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam, said here Friday that the Pakistani nation comes together during times of crisis and tackled challenges with unity.

“We have faced major natural disasters and successfully emerged from all crises with determination and resilience. We will continue to provide all possible support until the rehabilitation process of the flood affected people is complete.”

Addressing a ceremony for the distribution of relief cheques among flood victims in Buner, Amir Muqam recalled that a devastating earthquake struck in 2005, causing massive destruction, but the nation confronted it with unity and spirit.

Similarly, the 2010 floods wreaked havoc all the way from KP to Sindh, but the nation again responded with resilience and steadfastness. In 2022, floods caused destruction across the country in Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan yet again the nation overcame that too.

“I was working with the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at that time and witnessed his empathy and pain for affected populations. He personally visited all the affected areas and oversaw relief and rescue operations,” the minister added.

Amir Muqam said that even during the recent floods, the Prime Minister, despite being in China, received daily briefings, held meetings, and issued directions for relief efforts.

“In yesterday’s meeting, I was instructed to send relief goods to Afghanistan, where our neighbors and brothers have suffered human and financial losses due to an earthquake.

Despite our own flood losses, we handed over huge relief supplies for Afghan victims.”

The Federal Minister further said, “When floods hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, I fulfilled my duty as your brother, as a representative of the federal government and the Prime Minister, and stood by you. The Prime Minister himself visited here. After the floods, I asked the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner what was urgently needed besides relief goods.

They said electricity restoration was the top priority. I’m thankful to Federal Minister for Energy, Sardar Owais Leghari, who came here personally. "I also supervised the work myself and ensured that power was restored in just a few days instead of months.”

“We also requested PTA to restore the telephone and internet network, and we succeeded in doing that as well,” he said.

The Federal Minister emphasized that this is a difficult time, and we must overcome it together with unity.

" I strongly believe that when we all share this sense of purpose, success is certain. We also thank the Pakistan Armed Forces for their great services during this natural disaster. The Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir personally visited and conducted an aerial survey of flood hit areas of KP and we are highly grateful to everyone who played a role in flood crisis.”

Amir Muqam assured the victims that Federal Government will continue to support floods victims until their complete recovery. "The Govt will assist in rebuilding and rehabilitation and together, we will help the people emerge from these hardships.”

The flood victims thanked Engr Amir Muqam and Federal Govt timely assistance.