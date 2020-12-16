UrduPoint.com
Nation Paid Homage To Martyrs Of APS: Fehmida Jamali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 10:25 PM

Nation paid homage to martyrs of APS: Fehmida Jamali

Vice President of Paksitan Tehree-e-Insaaf (PTI) Balochistan chapter Women Wing Fehmida Jamali on Wednesday said the entire nation paid rich tribute to martyrs of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Vice President of Paksitan Tehree-e-Insaaf (PTI) Balochistan chapter Women Wing Fehmida Jamali on Wednesday said the entire nation paid rich tribute to martyrs of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar.

In a statement, she said the nation would always remember the sacrifices of children and teachers of APS on the day of December 16.

She said innocent students of APS had rendered their precious lives for a great cause and added the great sacrifices of the martyred children gave new impetus and determination to the nation.

"The martyred children and teachers of APS are the heroes of the nation and saluted their families", she said.

