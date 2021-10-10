Nation paid tribute to Pakistani nuclear scientist Dr A Q Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :People belonging to different segments of society on Sunday paid tributes to well-known Pakistani nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, for his remarkable services to the country.

According to tv channels reports, a large number of civilians of twin cities, parliamentarians, media persons and other organizations reached Faisal Mosque to offer funeral prayer of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

The funeral prayer was led by Professor Dr Al Ghazali. The entire nation expressed grief over the sad demise of great nuclear scientist of Pakistan. Meanwhile, local administration had made extraordinary security measures for safety and security of the citizens.