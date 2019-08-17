(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :The Indian government has made dictatorial decision by scrapping article 35-A and 370 of its constitution and the Narendra Modi government would have to face defeat.

This was stated by Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Niazi while talking to the media here Saturday. He said that Pakistani nation was committed to protecting the rights of Kashmiri brothers and sisters in any crisis.

The independence of Kashmir was not far away, he said and added that every Pakistani was ready to sacrifice his life for protecting the country and the Kashmiri community. The Pakistani forces were responding to the Indian aggression on borders and enemy would face defeat in its mission, he added.

He said that our forces were ready to give a matching reply to the enemy and also have capacity to protect the integrity of the country while the whole nation was also standing committed with their soldiers.

The minister said that the Kashmir issue was not only a national issue; it has become an international issue as all international forums have supported the voices for the Kashmir cause.

He condemned Indian's extremist behavior and demanded the international community to play their role to stop violence in Kashmir.