Nation, Parliament To Be Apprised About Facts Behind PIA Airplane Crash: Sarwar

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 10:06 PM

Nation, Parliament to be apprised about facts behind PIA airplane crash: Sarwar

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Friday informed the National Assembly that Parliament and nation will be apprised about the facts behind the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) airplane crash tragedy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Friday informed the National Assembly that Parliament and nation will be apprised about the facts behind the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) airplane crash tragedy.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said that the PIA plane crash was a great tragedy in which 97 people lost their lives.

He said that it was good that the National Assembly was going to discuss the PIA airplane crash.

He said that his party and the government express their grief for the departed souls.

