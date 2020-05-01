UrduPoint.com
Nation Paying Salute To Frontline Staff Over Their Services Against COVID-19, Says Provincial Minister For Energy Dr Akhtar Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 04:36 PM

Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that Punjab government was committed to get rid-off the province from the COVID-19 pandemic

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that Punjab government was committed to get rid-off the province from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that efforts of doctors and paramedical staff working on frontline are appreciable and whole nation paying salute to them over their services.

Provincial minister expressed these views during visit to district headquarters hospital Mianwali here on Friday.

He hailed the anti-corona arrangements and facilities provided across the district. He said that steps were being taken to shift schools and hospitals on solar energy in phases across the province.

Giving briefing to minister, CEO Health Dr Pervaiz Iqbal said that 16 corona affected patients had went to their homes after repatriation in the district. He informed that no corona case was reported after April-14.

The minister said that it is good omen that Mianwali is going to become corona free district.

Later, provincial minister paid visit to wheat procurement centre Mianwali and reviewed arrangements there.

While talking to growers and media, Akhtar Malik said that the incumbent government was utilizing all possible steps for welfare of growers and progress of agriculture sector.

He said that government have taken steps to provide gunny bags to growers without girdawri, raising wheat price and steps to avoid growers from middleman.

He said that Punjab government would procure every grain of wheat from growers. He said that payment of wheat price was being provided to growers on priority basis.

He urged the masses to ensure implementation on preventive measures make the motherland clean from this pandemic.

