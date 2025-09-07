Nation pays glowing tribute to PAF martyrs on Air Force Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Sunday, September 7, solemnly observed Martyrs’ Day at all its bases nationwide, paying rich tribute to the heroes who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland. Ceremonies were marked with national zeal and gratitude for the unmatched sacrifices of the PAF falcons.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, in his message, said the nation owes an eternal debt to its martyrs whose courage and sacrifices remain a guiding light for future generations. He also expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming Pakistan’s support for their struggle for self-determination.

Air Force Day commemorates September 7, 1965, when the PAF thwarted the enemy’s designs during the war and achieved air superiority that changed the course of the conflict. The day also recalls the legendary feat of Squadron Leader MM Alam, who shot down five enemy aircraft in less than a minute — a record that remains etched in the annals of military aviation history.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, said he was proud of the PAF’s decisive role in air combat. He lauded its multi-faceted capabilities, innovation, and invincible spirit, stating that the Air Force had proven that passion and determination can never be defeated by the enemy.

The nation also remembered its decorated heroes, including Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas, the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider. A solemn flower-laying ceremony was held at his mausoleum, where Fateha was offered, and tributes were paid to the young officer for sacrificing his life for the country.

Throughout the 1965 war, the courage and skill of PAF personnel shattered enemy plans and boosted the morale of the entire nation. Their sacrifices not only secured Pakistan’s skies but also established an enduring legacy of bravery, professionalism, and commitment to national defence.