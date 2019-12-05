UrduPoint.com
Nation Pays Glowing Tribute To War Hero 'Major Akram Shaheed'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:35 PM

Glowing tribute was paid to war hero Major Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on his martyrdom anniversary today (Dec 5, 2019)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Glowing tribute was paid to war hero Major Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on his martyrdom anniversary today (Dec 5, 2019).

He was born on April 4, 1938 in Dingha, Gujrat District. He was commissioned in the Frontier Force Regiment on 13 October 1963.

Major Muhammad Akram and a company of 4 Frontier Force Regiment, which he commanded in the forward area in Hilli district, in East Pakistan in 1971, came under incessant air, artillery and armor attacks.

But for an entire fortnight, despite enemy superiority in both numbers and fire power, he and his men repulsed every attack, inflicting heavy casualties on the enemy. Major Muhammad Akram embraced martyrdom during this epic battle on 5 December 1971, Radio,Private channels reported.

Major Akram Shaheed was posthumously awarded the highest military award Nishan-e-Haider for his valiant and courageous acts against the enemy.

