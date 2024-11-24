Nation Pays Glowing Tributes To Marium Mukhtiar On 9th Martyrdom Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) November 24, marks the 9th martyrdom anniversary of Marium Mukhtiar, Pakistan's first female fighter pilot to die in the line of duty where people from all walks of life through media plateforms pays glowing tribute to her bravery and
sacrifice.
Marium Mukhtiar was born on May 18, 1992, in Karachi.
She joined the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in 2011 and graduated as a fighter pilot in 2014.
Tragically, her life was cut short on November 24, 2015, when her FT-7PG aircraft crashed near Kundian, Mianwali District, during a routine training mission, ptv news channel reported.
Marium' s actions that day exemplified her courage and selflessness.
Despite experiencing a serious technical malfunction, she and her instructor, Squadron Leader Saqib Abbasi prioritized saving the aircraft and avoiding populated areas.
Unfortunately, Marium ejected at too low an altitude and succumbed to her injuries.
The nation honors Marium' s memory with the Tamgha-e-Basalat award, conferred upon her posthumously.
Her legacy continues to inspire women and girls across Pakistan, symbolizing the power of determination and perseverance.
As the country remembers Marium Mukhtiar, we pay tribute to her remarkable life, her bravery and her ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
