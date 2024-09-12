- Home
Nation Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed On His 59th Martyrdom Anniversary
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The nation honored Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, the 'defender of Lahore', on his 59th martyrdom anniversary, where through social media platforms his legendary bravery and sacrifice during the 1965 war were remembered, which continued to inspire the symbolizing patriotism.
Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed was awarded the Nishan-e-Haider (Sign of the Lion) on March 23, 1966, which is Pakistan’s highest military award for gallantry for the exemplary courage he displayed until his martyrdom.
On social media, tributes poured in as users commemorated his ultimate sacrifice.
One user on X expressed gratitude, stating, “He not only heroically thwarted the Indian forces' failed attempt to breach Lahore's defenses but also inflicted heavy losses on the enemy.”
Another user wrote, “Our nation takes great pride in the unparalleled sacrifices of our armed forces.
We offer our deepest respect and unwavering support to our heroes.”
"A true hero and a symbol of bravery. His sacrifice will never be forgotten," a user wrote on platform X.
"Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed is an inspiration to us all. His courage and valor are a testament to the strength of our armed forces," a Facebook user said.
"We salute the defender of Lahore, Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed. His martyrdom will always be remembered," Instagram user posted.
"His bravery and sacrifice will always be etched in our hearts. Thank you for protecting our nation," she further added.
"Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed's legacy lives on. We are forever grateful for his service and sacrifice," the user expressed these views on X.
"A true son of Pakistan, Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed will always be remembered as a hero," he further added.
