Nation pays homage to APS martyrs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary in Information & Culture, Nadeem Qureshi Wednesday said that December 16 reminds us of the great sacrifice rendered by innocent students of Army Public school as deep wounds caused by the tragedy have not healed yet.

In a statement, he said the sacrifices laid by the kids would always be remembered.