Nation Pays Homage To Habib Jalib On 32nd Death Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Fans of the literary world and media remembered the legendary revolutionary poet, Habib Jalib on his 32nd death anniversary where social media platforms were flooded with tributes and quotes from his iconic poetry collections.
Jalib's life was a testament to his unwavering commitment to his principles, as he continued to challenge authoritarian regimes through his powerful poetry.
Jalib was born at a village near India’s Hoshiarpur on March 24, 1928. He migrated to Pakistan following the partition, media channels reported.
He was among the most well known poets in the country who openly criticized martial law dictators and expressed democratic views through his literary works for which he was imprisoned several times.
His social and political poetry addressed common people and issues.
He is remembered as “Shayir-e-Awam” (people’s poet) and “Shayir-e-Inqilab” (poet of revolution) due to the rebellious nature of his poetry. Jalib used to captivate the audiences with his unique style of poetry reciting.
He is among the most influential urdu poets in Pakistan.
His famous collections include Sar-e-Maqtal, Zikr Behte Khoon Ka, Gumbad-e-Bedar and Kulyaat-e-Habib Jalib.
Habib Jalib died on this day in 1993 in Lahore.
