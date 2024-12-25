Nation pays homages to founder Quaid-e- Azam M.A.Jinnah on his 148th birth anniversary

The nation is commemorating the 148th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah across the country including the capital city of Islamabad with great spirit and fervour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The nation is commemorating the 148th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah across the country including the capital city of Islamabad with great spirit and fervour.

All mainstream media, radio stations and social media platforms resonated with patriotic songs on this occasion. A special report aired on Pakistan Television News (PTVnews) according to which the nation came together to pay tribute to Pakistan's founding father M.A. Jinnah by playing many national songs, documentaries, and special programs.

The report highlighted Quaid-e-Azam's unwavering commitment to the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims.

Citizens from all walks of life are taking to social media to express their admiration for the Quaid and share their favourite songs, including "Hum Zinda Qaum Hain," "Ae Watan Ke Sajeele Jawanon," and "Youn Di Azadi K Dunya Huye Hiran".

The documentaries featured rare archival footage and interviews with renowned historians, providing a glimpse into the Quaid's vision for a prosperous and democratic Pakistan.

This is a day to remember the struggles and sacrifices of our beloved Quaid i Azam "Youn Di Azadi K Dunya Huye Hiran" still gives me goosebumps said a group user on Facebook.

Television channels and radio stations played patriotic songs, including iconic ones "Dil Dil Pakistan" and "Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan."

Social media platforms were also abuzz with tributes to Quaid e Azam, as Pakistanis from all walks of life shared quotes, images and videos to honour the national hero.

The day serves as a reminder of Quaid's vision for a democratic, prosperous, and tolerant Pakistan and inspires Pakistanis to work towards realizing that vision.

"Salute to the Quaid for his unwavering vision and leadership. You will always be in our hearts and minds", said a twitter user while sharing a post.

"The Quaid's message of unity, faith and discipline is more relevant today than ever. Let us strive to follow in his footsteps said an Instagram user.

"Quaid e Azam' s legacy continues to inspire generations of Pakistanis. Let us honour his memory by working towards a better future for our country" said a group of students in Facebook post.

"Today we remember Quaid's unwavering commitment to the creation of Pakistan. Let's pledge to work towards realizing his vision for a prosperous and democratic Pakistan, said a WhatsApp user on his status story.