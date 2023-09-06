'Nation pays humble tributes, remember brave heroes of 1965 war on 'Defence Day'

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :People from all walks of life including social media users on Wednesday shared posts remembering heroes of the 1965 war on 'Defence Day' and paid homages to reiterate their commitments that the brave Pakistani nation will never compromise on its sovereignty.

Like every year, this year too, on the special occasion of Pakistan Defence Day, the nation has paid humble tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and saluted to all the relatives belonging to shaheeds, said a report aired by ptv news channel.

The nation commemorates this day as one of the proudest moments in Pakistan's history when our Pakistani soldiers sacrificed their lives to safeguard our freedom and protect our homeland, said a social media user while sharing a post on Instagram.

Every year, Pakistan celebrates this day and pays tribute to the Shuhada with great zeal and zest, he added.

In multiple ways we honor the sacrifices of our brave heroes, said a citizen belonging to the teacher faculty in a local school.

This date, every year on September 6th, Pakistan celebrates Defence Day to honour Pakistan's successful defence against India, which marked the end of the 1965 war, said a student of O levels.

"We entire nation are proud of our brave heroes and honors the armed forces who fulfilled their responsibilities to defend the motherland", said a politician.

�"My heart goes out to all those brave families who lost their sons, brothers, fathers, husbands on September 6," said a television actor while sharing a post on Facebook.

"Today we brave nation of Pakistan salute our heroes who laid their lives for our beloved country and nation," said a citizen working as a doctor.

"No any other nation could be as proud of their Army then the people of Pakistan", said a young girl while paying tribute to Army officials.