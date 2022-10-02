Nation pays rich tribute to Umer Sharif on his first death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :People from all walks of life through social media plateforms have paid rich tributes to renowned actor, King of Comedy, tv and stage personality, Umer Sharif on his first death anniversary today (Sunday).

He was born on 19th of April, 1960 in Karachi. Umer Sharif started his career from Karachi as a stage performer at the age of 19 in 1974.

Some of his extremely popular comedy stage plays were Bakra Qistoon Pe and Buddha Ghar Pe Hy.

He received National awards for Best Director and Best Actor in 1992, electronic channels reported.

Umer Sharif was the only actor to receive four Nigar Awards in a single year. He also received three Graduate Awards.

Umer Sharif was also a recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan.

He died on this day in 2021 in Germany due to protected illness.