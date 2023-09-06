Nation pays tribute, remembers brave heroes of 1965 war on Defence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The nation on Wednesday paid tribute and remembered the brave heroes of the 1965 war on the Defence Day while celebrating the Day with unmutilated resolve to defend the motherland in all times.

People from all walks of life including social media users shared posts remembering heroes of the 1965 war on 'Defence Day' and paid homage to reiterate their commitments that the brave Pakistani nation will never compromise on its sovereignty.

Like every year, this year too, on the special occasion of Pakistan Defence Day, the nation has paid humble tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and saluted to all the relatives belonging to shaheeds.

Caretaker Minister for Defence, Lieutenant General (R) Anwar Ali Hyder, on the eve of Defence and Martyrs' Day on Wednesday said, "We hold our Shuhudas and Ghazis in high esteem and are profoundly indebted to them for offering the ultimate sacrifice and thwarting the nefarious designs of the enemy." In his message on the occasion of National Defence and Martyrs' Day, the defence minister termed September 6 as a milestone in the annals of national history.

Hyder said it reminded the entire nation of the indomitable courage and unparalleled sacrifices rendered by our Armed Forces for the defence of our motherland.

An event was jointly organized by the Pak-Belgium Socio Cultural Association and Pakistani Community at Press Club Brussels.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Amna Baloch said, "The valiant armed forces are ready to defend the country from any external aggression." A large number of Pakistani diaspora representing various walks of life attended the event.

Pakistan People's Party leader and former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that September 6 was the day of our national unity, solidarity and patriotism.

The people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have paid rich tributes to the Pakistani martyrs of the 1965 war on Pakistan Defence Day, today.

While Pakistan is celebrating Defence Day, today, the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir stand with the country to honor the sacrifices rendered by Pakistani soldiers and citizens in defending their motherland against India in 1965.

On the occasion of Defence Day, Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti paid tribute to the unwavering dedication and valor exhibited by Pakistan's armed forces.

In a message addressed to the nation, he highlighted the historic achievements of the nation's courageous sons who fearlessly confronted the adversary, etching a luminous chapter in history.

The Defence Day program was organized at a private educational academy in Malir's Khokhrapar area to pay homage to the martyrs and veterans of the 1965 war.

A ceremony was held at the campus of 'Patni Educational Academy', in which the national flag was hoisted while students of the academy performed Tableaus and sang national songs in respect of our national heroes.

PPP Senator, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that the armed forces defending our borders were our heroes and they would not compromise on their respect and reverence.

In a message on Defence Day issued here on Wednesday, he said it was a day of renewed pledge to defend our motherland, and they would not hesitate in rendering sacrifices for it.

Pakistan Defence Day was observed at ISRA University, Hyderabad where a rich tribute was paid to the heroes of the nation who lost their lives and saved Pakistan on September 06, 1965.

Central President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Ladies Wing Faryal Talpur paid homage to the martyrs and veterans of Armed Forces of Pakistan on the occasion of Defence Day.

In her message regarding the Defence Day, she said that the sacrifices of the officers and Jawans of the armed forces of Pakistan in national defence could never be forgotten.

The district administration Lakki Marwat held a rally in connection with Defence Day to pay homage to the martyrs of the Pakistan's armed forces who have sacrificed their lives for the defence of the motherland.

The rally started from the Tehsil Govt Office Lakki City and after passing through various roads and bazaars of the city, culminated at Qargal Chowk.

On September 6, the people paid glowing tributes to the brave sons of the land and armed forces of Sialkot region who battled against the enemy and defended the Motherland by sacrificing their lives in the battle of tanks at Chawinda during the 1965 Indo-Pak War.

The valiant Pakistan armed forces, with the active support of brave people of Sialkot, had repulsed an attack by Indians at the battlefield of Chawinda where the biggest tank battle, after the Second World War, was fought during the 1965 war.

The main ceremony was held at historical Sialkot Fort in which Station Commander Sialkot Brigadier Hameedullah and Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan performed Hilal-e-Istaqlal hoisting ceremony.

The departments of the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training (MoFE&PT) joined hands to honor the historic sacrifices made by Pakistan's armed forces during the 1965 Indo-Pak War.

Pakistan Navy celebrated 'National Defence Day' with reverence and effervescent spirit to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of the Armed Forces, Shuhada, Ghazis and national heroes who stood against the enemy with unparalleled display of unity and tenacity during 1965 Indo-Pak War.

In his message on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi paid homage to the Shuhada and Ghazis who repulsed blatant aggression of enemy and foiled its nefarious designs with support of the people.

The Defence and Martyrs Day of Pakistan was celebrated with enthusiasm in respective areas of Balochistan.

The Day was dawned with the recitation of the Holy Quran and special prayers for the prosperity of Pakistan in all mosques throughout the province.

Officers of Pak Army, Frontier Corps, Police and Levis Force while offering Fateha for the fallen heroes of the nation, laid floral wreath at different Yadgar-e-Shuhada set up in various districts of the province.

Rallies were taken out in respective districts including Quetta to pay rich tribute to martyrs on the Defence Day.