Nation Pays Tribute 'Sir Syed Ahmad Khan' On His 202 Birth Anniversary

Thu 17th October 2019 | 02:08 PM

Nation paid rich tributes to the great visionary, poet, educationist and reformer of subcontinent Sir Syed Ahmed Khan on his 202 birth anniversary on Thursday

Sir Syed Ahmad Khan was born on Oct 17, 1817 in Delhi, belonged to a family which held prominent positions in the reign of Mughal emperors and he, himself, was bestowed with the title of Jawa'd-ul-Daula and Arif-e-Jang by Bahadur Shah Zafar II.

But he soon realized the crumbling position of the Mughals and their deviancy from religion, and hence kept at distance from them.

Sir Syed Ahmad Khan was a man of versatile personality.

He rendered memorable contributions in the field of writings. Beginning at the age of 23, he started his career as an author writing religious texts.

Sir Syed is hailed as the father of the "two nation theory" and one of the founding fathers of Pakistan, along with Allama Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He was the founder of Aligarh Movement, which was the base of Pakistan Movement.

His famous books included Khutbat-e-Ahmediya, Asbab-e-Baghawat-e-Hind, The Aligarh Institute Gazette and Tehzib-ul-Akhlaq".

He was conferred upon the title of Javad-ud Daulah and Arif Jang.

He died on this day in 1898 in Aligarh, India.

