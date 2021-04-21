Nation pays Tribute to 'Allama Iqbal' on his 83rd death anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The 83rd anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal was observed across the country on Wednesday to acknowledge his services for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent.

Number of functions were arranged with strict implementation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures to pay homage to the great poet of Pakistan.

State-run tv and other private channels and radio paid special tribute to the national poet for his vision.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser while paying glowing tribute to national poet said Iqbal was a proponent of inter-Muslim unity and he taught Muslims to rely on their own resources and strength.

In a message on the occasion, he stressed the need to forge unity and devise a joint strategy by the Muslim Ummah to tackle the issue of growing Islamophobia in the west besides bringing out the true image of the religion of peace.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said extremism and bigotry had no place in the Allama Iqbal scheme of things and he wanted Muslims to be moderate, peaceful, and enlightened.

He said Muslim Ummah in general and Pakistan, in particular, today was confronting tremendous problems and challenges that could be overcome through the proposed remedies by Hakeem-ul-Ummah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi said Iqbal was a visionary leader, great philosopher and poet of East who conceived the idea of a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent.

Shehryar Afridi also paid homage to Iqbal for his services for Kashmir and Kashmiri people as their 'ambassador'.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the vision of a new Pakistan depicted the philosophy of Dr Allama Muhamamd Iqbal and the PTI-led government was striving hard to transform the country according to the aspirations of great poet.

In a statement, he said Pakistan would become a true welfare state by following the philosophy of Allama Iqbal as he promoted the norms of equality, justice, self-reliance and democracy.

Born on November 9, 1877 in Sialkot, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a great visionary poet, who formulated the idea of Pakistan and, therefore, regarded as one of the founding fathers of the country.

He wrote many books and his first poetry book 'The Secrets of the Self' appeared 1915 in Persian language.

His best literary work includes Asrar-e-Khudi, Payam- e-Mashriq, Bang-e-Dara, Bal-e-Jibril, Zarb-e-Kalim and Armughan-e-Hijaz. Iqbal's legendary poetry translated into Spanish, Persian, Chinese, Japanese, English and several other languages.

It is pertinent to mention here that a major portion of Allama Iqbal's work is in Persian as he had flawless command over the language.

The visionary poet also admired as a prominent poet by Pakistanis, Indians, Iranians and other international scholars of literature.

Iqbal was given the title of 'Allama' due to his deep philosophical thinking and far-sightedness.

Shair-e-Mashriq, Muffakir-e-Pakistan, and Hakeem-ul-Ummat are some more titles that were given to the national poet for his unforgettable work in history.

Being a member of All India Muslim League, Iqbal strongly supported Jinnah and had great faith in his leadership. Iqbal was quoted in a book by Sayyid Nazir Niazi as saying "Muslim League can succeed only on account of Jinnah. Now, none but Jinnah is capable of leading the Muslims."Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal during his last days, suffered from a throat disease and passed away in Lahore on April 21, 1938.