UrduPoint.com

Nation Pays Tribute To APS Martyrs: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:33 PM

Nation pays tribute to APS martyrs: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday the entire nation was paying homage to the martyrs of the Army Public School (APS)tragedy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday the entire nation was paying homage to the martyrs of the Army Public school (APS)tragedy.

In a message on the occasion of the 7th anniversary of the incident, he said that the tragedy of APS shook the whole world.

The entire nation including the government stood with the families of APS martyrs, he said.

The sacrifice of innocent APS heroes will always be remembered in the history of Pakistan, the minister said.

The tragedy of APS united the whole nation, Farrukh Habib said.

Pakistan's armed forces, security forces and the people made unprecedented sacrifices against terrorism and now there was no room for terrorism and extremism in the country.

Farrukh said the nation was proud of its armed forces and security forces who have sacrificed their lives for peace.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Army Martyrs Shaheed Government

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on National Day

6 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Turkey

21 minutes ago
 UN chief says cross-border aid to Syria rebel bast ..

UN chief says cross-border aid to Syria rebel bastion vital

17 seconds ago
 Australia captain Cummins out of 2nd Test after Co ..

Australia captain Cummins out of 2nd Test after Covid contact

18 seconds ago
 Nord Stream 2 Not Discussed at EU Eastern Partners ..

Nord Stream 2 Not Discussed at EU Eastern Partnership Summit - Finnish Prime Min ..

20 seconds ago
 Brazil start-up dares to deliver to favelas

Brazil start-up dares to deliver to favelas

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.