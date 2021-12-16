Nation pays tribute to APS martyrs: Farrukh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday the entire nation was paying homage to the martyrs of the Army Public school (APS)tragedy.

In a message on the occasion of the 7th anniversary of the incident, he said that the tragedy of APS shook the whole world.

The entire nation including the government stood with the families of APS martyrs, he said.

The sacrifice of innocent APS heroes will always be remembered in the history of Pakistan, the minister said.

The tragedy of APS united the whole nation, Farrukh Habib said.

Pakistan's armed forces, security forces and the people made unprecedented sacrifices against terrorism and now there was no room for terrorism and extremism in the country.

Farrukh said the nation was proud of its armed forces and security forces who have sacrificed their lives for peace.