Nation Pays Tribute To APS Martyrs On Anniversary Of Tragic Attack

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in a heartfelt message on Monday, commemorated the martyrs of the Army Public school (APS) Peshawar attack on the anniversary of the tragedy that shook the nation on December 16, 2014.

Reflecting on the devastating incident, Naqvi said, “On December 16, the worst enemy unjustly martyred innocent children and teachers. This day has become a symbol of our resolve to continue fighting against terrorism.”

He praised the courage and sacrifices of the students and teachers who lost their lives, stating, “The children and teachers laid the foundation of a peaceful Pakistan with their precious blood. The martyrs of APS remain alive in the hearts of the nation.”

The minister condemned the brutality of the attackers, calling it a “cowardly and cruel act,” while emphasizing that the resolve to combat terrorism has only strengthened since then.

Naqvi also highlighted how the sacrifices of the APS martyrs united the nation against the scourge of terrorism, saying, “Their sacrifices will forever remain alive in the hearts of every individual in Pakistan. These martyred children and teachers are heroes of the entire nation.”

On this solemn occasion, he expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs, saluting their resilience and paying homage to their loss. “We stand united with the families of the martyrs, honoring their sacrifices,” he said.

The nation observed the day with prayers, ceremonies, and moments of silence, remembering the 149 lives lost in one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Pakistan’s history.

