Nation Pays Tribute To Comedy King 'Umer Sharif' On His 3rd Death Anniversary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Pakistan's entertainment industry unites to honor the legendary Umer Sharif on his third death anniversary to celebrate his life, tireless dedication to his craft and the joy he brought to millions through his pioneering work in tv, theater, and film.
Comedy king Umer Sharif was being remembered by countless fans through media platforms where they remembered Umer Sharif's impact extended beyond the screen and said that he was a true cultural ambassador.
Through his work, he promoted Pakistani culture, values and humor globally, earning him widespread recognition and admiration, said ptv news report.
He was born on 19th of April, 1960 in Karachi.
Umer Sharif started his career as a stage performer at the age of 19 in 1974.
Some of his popular comedy stage plays include Bakra Qistoon Pay and Buddha Char Pay Hay.
Umer Sharif received national awards for Best Director and Best Actor in 1992.
He was the only actor to receive four Nigar Awards in a single year. He also received three Graduate Awards and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.
Umer Sharif died on this day in 2021 in Germany due to protracted illness.
