Nation Pays Tribute To 'Dildar Pervaiz Bhatti's On His 29th Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Renowned tv and radio presenter Dildar Pervaiz Bhatti was remembered on his 29th death anniversary on Monday where social media users and people from all walks of life have paid rich tributes to his unforgettable services in the entertainment industry.

He was born in Gujranwala on November 30, 1948, and got his early education in the same city. Dildar received many trophies by winning debating contests throughout his school and college days, the ptv news channel reported.

Bhatti started his career as an English lecturer at Government College Sahiwal.

After one year, he joined Historical Government College Lahore and started his new life.

His career in the entertainment industry started with Radio Pakistan in the early 70s, when he hosted a programme 'Sohni Dharti'. He also worked in the Pakistan Television Corporation Lahore.

Bhatti got an opportunity to host a university challenge-style TV show ‘Takra’, which made him a household name of that time. It was the first quiz programme in the Punjabi language.

Bhatti also hosted the programmes ‘Mela’, ‘Yadish Bakhair’ and ‘Panjnad’ which gave him huge fame and respect worldwide.

He died of a brain haemorrhage soon after performing at an event in New York on October 30, 1994, at a very young age.

