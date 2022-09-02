UrduPoint.com

Nation Pays Tribute To Gilani For Epic Resistance Against Indian Oppression: DG ISPR

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Nation pays tribute to Gilani for epic resistance against Indian oppression: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday said the Pakistani nation paid tribute to brave Syed Ali Gilani for his epic resistance and fight against the worst Indian oppression and atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The ISPR DG, in a post on his Twitter handle, paid homage to the great freedom fighter and Hurriyat leader on his first death anniversary.

"His lifelong struggle for right to self-determination as per aspirations of people of Kashmir & UN resolutions shall always inspire generations to come," he wrote in the tweet.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Twitter ISPR Jammu Post

Recent Stories

US Welcomes UN Human Rights Assessment on Xinjiang ..

US Welcomes UN Human Rights Assessment on Xinjiang Uyghur Region - Blinken

9 seconds ago
 Police Take Away 5 Boxes, 2 Safes From New York Re ..

Police Take Away 5 Boxes, 2 Safes From New York Residence Allegedly Linked to Ve ..

11 seconds ago
 Eating several protein foods together can help low ..

Eating several protein foods together can help lower BP: Study

12 seconds ago
 Germany to 'Probably' Handle Winter in Case Russia ..

Germany to 'Probably' Handle Winter in Case Russia Halts Gas Supplies - Chancell ..

3 minutes ago
 Nation pays tribute to Gilani for epic resistance ..

Nation pays tribute to Gilani for epic resistance against Indian oppression: DG ..

3 minutes ago
 Syed Ali Gilani 'true voice and hero of Kashmiris' ..

Syed Ali Gilani 'true voice and hero of Kashmiris' struggle': Munir Akram

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.