Nation pays tribute to iconic singer 'Masood Rana' on 29th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Nation remembered the legendary Pakistani playback singer, Masood Rana on his 29th death anniversary where the music industry, fans, and admirers come together to pay rich tributes for his unforgettable singing career which continues to inspire new generations of musicians and singers.

The death anniversary of famous playback singer Masood Rana, who lent his voice to scores of songs in Pakistani Films for three decades, was being observed on Friday, ptv news channel reported.

Masood Rana was born in Mir Pur Khas, Sindh to a landowner family which had migrated from the east Punjab city Jalandhar.

Masood rana started his singing career from Radio Pakistan Hyderabad in 1955 and 1964. His Punjabi song “Tange Wala Khair Mangda” in the film “daachi” was a popular street song.

Masood Rana sang scores of songs for Pakistani films. His dozens of urdu and Punjabi songs proved to be hit songs among people.

He sang in more than 550 films. Fateha Khawani was held at the residence for the departed soul.

He died on October 4, 1995, due to a heart attack during his journey on a train.