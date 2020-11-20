Nation pays tribute to legendary poet 'Faiz Ahmed Faiz' on 36th death anniversary

Nation paid glowing tribute to the services of legendary Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, who is often dubbed as the voice of revolution on his 36th death anniversary on Friday (Nov 20)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Nation paid glowing tribute to the services of legendary Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, who is often dubbed as the voice of revolution on his 36th death anniversary on Friday (Nov 20).

Whenever it comes to urdu poetry or Urdu poets. Faiz Ahmed Faiz is always remembered in this talk. He was a legendary poet and has written many Urdu poetry in his life. He was awarded with a Nobel prize in Literature.

He was born on February 13, 1911 in Sialkot. He studied from Oriental College. He got his education from Molvi Shams-Ul-Haq who was one of the teachers of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and learned a lot from him.

He then joined British Indian Army and performed his duties very well. He was then awarded with British Empire medal due to his extraordinary performance in the armed forces.

At the time of independence, Faiz opted to shift in Pakistan. He then started working in Pakistan and joined The Pakistan Times, ptv news reported.

He then joined the Communist party. After some time he was arrested in an allegation of being a part of a conspiracy which was made to overthrow Liaquat's administration.

After passing 4 years in jail, he was then released. He did not stopped his work and joined the Progressive Writers Movement where he showed his talent and became a notable person of the movement.

He was awarded by the Soviet Union a Peace Prize due to his excessive practice of socialism. His work for the Urdu literature is priceless, and no one can compete him in this.

It will not be wrong to say that the history of Urdu Literature is incomplete without him. Many people were affected and motivated by his writings.

After looking upon His work for the Urdu Literature, the government of Pakistan awarded him with the highest award, Nishan-E-Imtiaz. His poetry is read and honored until date.

Faiz Ahmed Faiz died on November 20, 1984 and was buried in Lahore. His work will always be remembered, and he will remain alive in our hearts.

On his anniversary many scholars, poets and academics in their interviews with electronic channels have expressed the need for exploring and appreciating the magnificent literary contributions of the writers and poets.