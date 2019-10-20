UrduPoint.com
Nation Pays Tribute To LoC Martyrs, Families: Mandviwala

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Acting Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala Sunday strongly condemned the Indian forces violation of cease fire on the Line of Control (LoC).

Salim Mandviwala said, "Nation pays tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Army and their families as the Army is offering sacrifices for the defense of the country," said a message received here.

He also expressed condolences to the family members of Pakistan Army martyrs.

The acting chairman Senate said India wanted to capture Kashmir by force and the global community should take notice of atrocities made by Indian occupied forces.

More Stories From Pakistan

