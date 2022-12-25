Nation pays tribute to martyred soldiers in Balochistan: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday hailed and paid tribute to the five Pakistan Army's soldiers who embraced martyrdom in Balochistan.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Heart-wrenching news from Balochistan about martyrdom of five soldiers including an Army Captain.

""The nation pays its tributes & respects to our heroes who laid down their lives for Pakistan. The perpetrators of terrorism will be brought to justice. Let there be no mistake about it," he added.