Nation Pays Tribute To Martyred Soldiers In Balochistan: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Nation pays tribute to martyred soldiers in Balochistan: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday hailed and paid tribute to the five Pakistan Army's soldiers who embraced martyrdom in Balochistan.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Heart-wrenching news from Balochistan about martyrdom of five soldiers including an Army Captain.

""The nation pays its tributes & respects to our heroes who laid down their lives for Pakistan. The perpetrators of terrorism will be brought to justice. Let there be no mistake about it," he added.

